Aly Goni Supports Shehnaaz Gill as She is Trolled For Tribute to Sidharth Shukla
Shehnaaz Gill is being trolled for her music video dedicated to late actor Sidharth Shukla
Aly Goni has come out in support of Shehnaaz Gill, after she was trolled for her tribute video to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Trolls claimed that Shehnaaz was trying to use Sidharth's name in the music video.
Aly responded to a tweet that had screenshots of Shehnaaz's new song and a tweet from Jaan Kumar Sanu who had asked fans if they would like to listen to his tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner.
Aly wrote, “Stop it guys seriously.” The tweet said, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone's death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla.”
Aly further wrote that Shehnaaz has every right to pay a tribute to Sidharth. "I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song (Shehnaaz has all the right to pay her tributes).. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.."
Shehnaaz recently released a music video titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai' in memory of Sidharth, who passed away in September due to a heart attack.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.