Here's Why Sidharth Shukla was Called Controversy's Favourite Child
During his career, Sidharth Shukla often found himself in the middle of controversies.
On Thursday, 2 September, popular television actor and model Sidharth Shukla breathed his last after suffering from a massive heart attack. Sidharth rose to fame with the hit TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He was also appreciated for his role in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan- starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
During his career, Sidharth often found himself embroiled in controversies. Here are the top five controversies of the actor which made headlines.
5. Caught Drinking and Driving in 2014
The Balika Vadhu actor was caught driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year's Eve in 2014. Sidharth was booked and released after he paid a fine of Rs 2,000.
4. Arrested for Rash Driving in 2018
In 2018, Sidharth was arrested for rash driving. The actor was reportedly driving his car at a high speed and lost control. He rammed his BMW into three cars before crashing into a divider. He was released after paying a penalty of Rs 5,000.
3. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's Fight
Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were cast opposite each other in the popular TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. While fans loved the jodi, the duo couldn't stand each other off screen. Sidharth reportedly got into a fight with Rashami on the sets once and eventually he quit the show.
Later, in an interview Sidharth had said that he moved on because he was not happy with the way his character was shaping up. However, in Bigg Boss, Rashami was seen telling co-contestant Arhaan that there were a few actors who had an issue with Sidharth, and due to his behaviour he was removed twice from Dil Se Dil Tak.
2. Sidharth's Alleged Misbehaviour With Co-Stars
Sidharth Shukla had been accused multiple times for misbehaving with co-actors on the sets.
Sidharth's Balika Vadhu co-star and Sheetal Khandal accused him of misbehaving with her. Sheetal had once told The Times of India, "He would not only touch me inappropriately but would often use very crude double meaning language."
Sidharth had also made headlines for allegedly misbehaving with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Kunal Verma. In an interview with Times of India Kunal had said, "He is an unprofessional maniac and a psycho. I think he needs psychiatric treatment again. I heard he had gone to rehab once and I think he needs to visit it again."
1. King of Tantrums
Sidharth Shukla was apparently known for throwing tantrums and being unprofessional on sets. According to reports, Sidharth made unnecessary demands and would arrive late to the set. In an interview to Timesofindia.com, his co-actor Sheetal had mentioned that Sidharth gave people a difficult time. 'I am not surprised with Sidharth Shukla's behaviour. I have personally seen and I know what kind of person he is. People who have worked with him are aware of how he throws his weight around. When I worked with him on Balika Vadhu, he was known for throwing tantrums. He used to arrive late on sets, make us wait for him to begin the shoot. The production house had a difficult time working with him".
