ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Karan Johar Wished SRK With The Most Heartfelt Video

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK turns 57 today.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Karan Johar Wished SRK With The Most Heartfelt Video
i

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a beautiful bond of brotherhood and friendship and the two leave no stone unturned to show their love for each other. So it comes as no surprise that Karan Johar took to social media to share a heartfelt message about SRK on his 57th Birthday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt message about the SRK, he wrote, "The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some ofcourse Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit ( DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met me father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi!"

"He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life ( at that time ) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code…That was 29 years ago…" he added.

He also went on to write, "Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with wrapped attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK!"

He ended the message by writing, "Love you Bhai."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in three movies after a long break. The movies are Jawaan, Dunki and Pathaan. He was last seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.  

Also Read

SRK, Katrina Kaif & More Attend Amritpal Singh's Diwali Bash; See Video

SRK, Katrina Kaif & More Attend Amritpal Singh's Diwali Bash; See Video

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Karan Johar   SRK 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×