Old Video of SRK Dancing With a Differently-Abled Fan Proves Why People Love Him

"Got to love the man (Shah Rukh Khan)," wrote a user online.

Shah Rukh Khan is not only known for his acting skills around the globe, but it's his charisma and charm that have the world smitten. Many have often recounted their experience with King Khan and have called him extremely humble and kind.

One such video is doing rounds on the internet that proves why he deserves all the appreciation he gets.

The video is from an episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs where Shah Rukh can be seen dancing with someone in a wheelchair. He gets on his knees and grooves to his famous track Chaiyya Chaiyya. And at the end, he embraced the fan and gave her a hug.

The Twitter user who shared his video wrote, "This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was! @iamsrk." Watch the video here:

Netizens found the video heartwarming. See what they said:

