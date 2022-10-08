ADVERTISEMENT

‘Need To Learn Chicken 65 Recipe’: Shah Rukh Khan After Wrapping ‘Jawan’ Shoot

Jawan releases in theatres on 2 June, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Jawan. An action-thriller directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. 

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about the film’s shoot and wrote, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! (sic)”

Produced by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will release on June 2, 2023. Apart from this Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which is set to release on 25 January, 2023.

