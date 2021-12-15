Bhansali Would Hit Us During Black, It Prepares You For The World: Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor was speaking at a panel discussion during the launch of the book “Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work”.
Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Speaking at a panel discussion during the launch of the book “Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work” in Delhi, Ranbir said that he wants to make a biographical feature film on his grandfather and Hindi cinema legend Raj Kapoor.
“I’m very much interested in making a biopic on his life. There are so many things which were off the record probably when Rahul uncle was working with him. I know Rahul uncle has many stories which he has not put in the book,” PTI quoted the actor as saying.
Also present at the book launch Raj Kapoor's eldest son, veteran actor-director Randhir Kapoor. Touching upon how commercial aspect of filmmaking overshadows creativity today, Kapoor said “the Raj Kapoor era of films is over”.
“Today, people prefer to work in a film which completes in 13 days rather than 300 days. Like Rahul said that Raj Kapoor started shooting for ‘Bobby’ at 6.30 in the morning and at 6.45 am, the day was over. He didn’t calculate money. I remember he got the rooftops of Gulmarg painted during the shooting of ‘Bobby’ because they were not looking nice. That was personal cinema.”
To which Ranbir defended the new-age directors by saying,
"Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect… When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on ‘Black’), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us… that only hardens you and prepares you for the world.”
Ranbir Kapoor is in Delhi to promote the motion poster of Brahmastra.
(With inputs from PTI)
