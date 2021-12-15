Bhansali Would Hit Us During Black, It Prepares You For The World: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Speaking at a panel discussion during the launch of the book “Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work” in Delhi, Ranbir said that he wants to make a biographical feature film on his grandfather and Hindi cinema legend Raj Kapoor.

“I’m very much interested in making a biopic on his life. There are so many things which were off the record probably when Rahul uncle was working with him. I know Rahul uncle has many stories which he has not put in the book,” PTI quoted the actor as saying.