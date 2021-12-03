World Stopped For a While: Ayan Mukerji to Announce Brahmastra Release Date Soon

Ayan started by writing, "The Time Feels Right. Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while".

He added that despite the hurdles Brahmastra continued. “Through all of this, every single day, Brahmastra has been on! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed! Waiting patiently for its Time".

"The Time to start sharing Brahmastra. The Time to launch something from Brahmastra. The Time for ‘another, but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that's as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon", Ayan concluded.