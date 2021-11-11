10 Years of 'Rockstar' and the Rise of Ranbir Kapoor’s Man-Child Roles

Up until this point, Ranbir Kapoor's filmography had seen more flops than hits, except for huge successes such as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Rajneeti (2010). Rockstar was the career-defining role that allowed him to prove his mettle as an actor.

For a generation, Rockstar proved to be the film that would open the doors to conversations about the gaze of the film and the portrayal of ‘toxic masculinity’ that perhaps we as an audience were not even consciously aware of. The film did have its share of criticism. Even today, people either consider Rockstar to be a life-changing film for them, or they hate it.