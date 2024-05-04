Sanjay Leela Bhansali Speaks About Receiving Love From Pakistan For Heeramandi

The director further told the publication that he is okay with criticism. "There are things in the characters that connect to people in my work. That is why they talk about it. A lot of people like it, a lot of people don’t like it. It’s a part of a give-and-take with an audience and filmmaker. I don’t mind being loved when they give me love, and I don’t mind quite being criticized when they don’t connect to my work,” Bhansali said.

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal in key roles.