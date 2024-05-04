Sanjay Leela Bhansali Speaks About Receiving Love From Pakistan For Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his latest show Heeramandi, which is streaming on Netflix. In an interview with Indiewire, Bhansali spoke about creating the show, which is set in pre-Independence Punjab (modern day Pakistan). Bhansali added that a lot of love has been coming from Pakistan as well.
"There was so much love that I received from Pakistan, people waiting for it anxiously, waiting for this to be told. It’s a piece that somehow brings us all together, when all India was one, it was undivided. These people belong to us as much as they belong to them. I think they belong to both of us and both countries are showing a lot of love for finally the show being made. I still feel we’re all one, I still feel that we’re all connected in so many ways. There’s a lot of love for people on both sides, leave aside a few people would want to create issues — but those are not relevant.”Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Director
The director further told the publication that he is okay with criticism. "There are things in the characters that connect to people in my work. That is why they talk about it. A lot of people like it, a lot of people don’t like it. It’s a part of a give-and-take with an audience and filmmaker. I don’t mind being loved when they give me love, and I don’t mind quite being criticized when they don’t connect to my work,” Bhansali said.
Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal in key roles.
