'Heeramandi' X Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show Leaves Netizens Divided

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, premiered on Netflix on 1 May. The show is set in pre-Independence India and is based on the lives of courtesans in the oldest red light district of Lahore's Heera Mandi.

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

However, the 8-episode series has left the netizens divided. While some are calling the show a masterpiece, others argued that it's a snooze fest.