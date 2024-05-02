ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Heeramandi' X Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show Leaves Netizens Divided

While some fans are calling the show a masterpiece, others argued that it's a snooze fest.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, premiered on Netflix on 1 May. The show is set in pre-Independence India and is based on the lives of courtesans in the oldest red light district of Lahore's Heera Mandi.

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

However, the 8-episode series has left the netizens divided. While some are calling the show a masterpiece, others argued that it's a snooze fest.

One of the users wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Disappointed till the first 3 episode! Neither is it building up into a story nor the needed drama. #SanjayLeelaBansali should understand that his style of MagnusOpus, sets doesn't work on 55" screen. It needs a strong story and drama to hold."

"Heeramandi is so eye pleasing..idk why such negative reviews. POV of Entertainment and experiance, Heeramandi's Every Frame, Every Dialougue, That urdu words, songs, sets, EVERYTHING takes you to that era," wrote another.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

