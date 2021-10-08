'They Say I Had Affairs, Abortions': Samantha Prabhu Speaks on 'Attacks' on Her

"Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions", Samantha wrote.

She added, "A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me".

Announcing their separation on social media, Samantha and Naga had written, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife and pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us".