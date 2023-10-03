Saba Azad Opens Up on Receiving Hate on Social Media For Dating Hrithik Roshan

Actor Saba Azad, who was recently seen in the web show Who's Your Gynac, is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Now, in an interview with India Today, Saba spoke about today's 'scary' paparazzi culture and getting hate on social media because of her personal life.

Saba told the publication, "I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for that. I barely step out, I love being at home. However, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before. However, you understand and empathise that I may not relate to paparazzi culture but that guy who is taking a photo is doing his job. There is some space in the market which is curious about other people’s lives. He is filling that space. I am existing and doing my job."