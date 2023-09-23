Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Ganesh Visarjan With Family And Girlfriend Saba Azad

In a heartwarming celebration of Ganesh Visarjan, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family came together to bid farewell to Lord Ganpati. The family ritual included Hrithik, his father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinky Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, and his girlfriend Saba Azad all joining in prayers to the Ganpati idol and subsequently immersing it in a bucket filled with water.

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan chose to keep it laid-back in t-shirts and trousers, while Saba opted for a bright yellow traditional suit. Hrithik's mother, sister, and niece Suranika were all elegantly dressed in ethnic attire.

The Vikram Vedha actor shared these images on his personal Instagram platform, with the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻‘Tis the season for our Home and Hearts to be filled with joy & modaks ♥️ (Modaks for everyone else)".