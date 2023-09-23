ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Ganesh Visarjan With Family And Girlfriend Saba Azad

The 'Vikram Vedha' actor shared these images on his personal Instagram platform.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
2 min read
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Ganesh Visarjan With Family And Girlfriend Saba Azad
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartwarming celebration of Ganesh Visarjan, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family came together to bid farewell to Lord Ganpati. The family ritual included Hrithik, his father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinky Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, and his girlfriend Saba Azad all joining in prayers to the Ganpati idol and subsequently immersing it in a bucket filled with water.

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan chose to keep it laid-back in t-shirts and trousers, while Saba opted for a bright yellow traditional suit. Hrithik's mother, sister, and niece Suranika were all elegantly dressed in ethnic attire.

The Vikram Vedha actor shared these images on his personal Instagram platform, with the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻‘Tis the season for our Home and Hearts to be filled with joy & modaks ♥️ (Modaks for everyone else)".

Also Read

In Pics: SRK Visits Lalbaugcha Raja with AbRam to Seek Ganpati Bappa's Blessings

In Pics: SRK Visits Lalbaugcha Raja with AbRam to Seek Ganpati Bappa's Blessings

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×