ADVERTISEMENT

‘Such a Dexterous Actor’: Russo Brothers React to Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’

The Russo Brothers, who worked with Dhanush on 'The Gray Man', have reacted to his role in 'Jagame Thandhiram'.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
‘Such a Dexterous Actor’: Russo Brothers React to Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’
i

Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush's 2021 film alongside Aishwarya Leskshmi has received praise from Hollywood. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has received a lot of love from fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the people praising the film are the Russo Brothers, who recently worked with Dhanush on The Gray Man. In a video where the director duo is seen reacting to the film, both Joe and Anthony Russo are praising Dhanush and the way he has adopted the character.

"He is such a dexterous actor. He is able to do this very intense action, while at the same time holding on to an attitude and almost a casualness in this character," they re heard saying.

Dhanush has also thanked them for their praises. He wrote on Twitter, "Wow that's a pleasant surprise. Thank you so much @Russo_Brothers.. This means a lot to our Jagame thandhiram team," (sic).

Jagame Thandhiram is a crime drama that released on 18 June, 2021.

Also Read

Thiruchitrambalam Trailer: Dhanush Is At His Comedic Best While Looking For Love

Thiruchitrambalam Trailer: Dhanush Is At His Comedic Best While Looking For Love

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×