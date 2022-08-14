‘Such a Dexterous Actor’: Russo Brothers React to Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’

Among the people praising the film are the Russo Brothers, who recently worked with Dhanush on The Gray Man. In a video where the director duo is seen reacting to the film, both Joe and Anthony Russo are praising Dhanush and the way he has adopted the character.

"He is such a dexterous actor. He is able to do this very intense action, while at the same time holding on to an attitude and almost a casualness in this character," they re heard saying.