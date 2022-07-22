‘Needed Someone With Real Charisma’: ‘The Gray Man’ Makers on Casting Dhanush

Sharing his reaction of when he first got the call for The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "I was very pleasantly surprised. I was like, 'Really?' Everything happened very quickly after that. I'm very grateful for the opportunity and the Russos for finding me. It was an amazing experience. And like always, things just happen to me."

The Russo brothers revealed how they finalised Dhanush for the role of Avik San.