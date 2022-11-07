Right-Wing Group Files Complaint Against Vir Das, Demands Show's Cancellation
The compliant was filed by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.
Hindutva organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has filed a police complaint against comedian Vir Das. They have demanded that his show scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on 10 November be cancelled immediately according to a news report ANI.
According to a report by Indian Express, in a letter submitted at the Vyalikaval police station by Mohan Gowda, the outfit's spokesperson, demanded that the show be cancelled. According to the petition, Das has passed derogatory remarks against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India at a show at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC.
According to the same report, the right-wing group took offence at a line in the Washington show where Das said, “In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night.”
The letter also stated, “In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore. When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problem due to communal accidents, such events which would vitiate the law and order (situation) and should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be canceled immediately."
In the past right-wing bodies have demanded the cancellation of shows by comedians they consider would hurt religious sentiments. Comedian Kunal Kamra's show has also previously been cancelled for similar reasons.
