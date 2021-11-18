The India Vir Das Forgot About: An Open Letter to Comics on Caste

(Comedian Vir Das's monologue on 'Two Indias' has taken the country by storm, eliciting mixed reactions from different sections of society. While many have lauded him, others have accused him of defaming the country on a global stage. But what Vir failed to mention was a third India, the caste-ridden Indian society that comics and the entertainment world often turn a blind eye to. In that light, here is an open letter by Sanjay Rajoura to Indian comics.)

Dear comics,

I don’t have any problem with what Vir Das said in America. I have a problem with what my elected representatives are saying in India. The outrage against Vir is the story of India today. Vir may not be the wisest but he definitely is wiser than the outrage. He spoke from his heart, something that most passionate Indians feel. But any story about India cannot be told without deconstructing the monster of caste. Vir chose not to talk about it, but is it a choice? I don’t think so. It’s a privilege to not think and speak about it.

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, they even got Indian cricketers to do the knee. A team that is galvanised by Shastris, Kohlis, Sharmas and Gangulis. The cherry on top is Jay Shah, whose dad is against nepotism. Why then, is it so difficult for comics to talk about caste? Caste is in your face, in every sphere of life. The argument that comics give is that they make jokes about their own experiences. Am I expecting too much if I expect privilege to make jokes on itself?