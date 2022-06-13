ABVP Demands Cancellation of Vir Das' Stand-Up Comedy Show In Vadodara

The report also added that ABVP submitted a memorandum to the Resident Additional Collector stating that Das has also been “publicly insulting India” as well as making “distasteful jokes about women” and therefore his show should be suspended.

ABVP leader Vraj Bhatt told The Indian Express, “Comedian Vir Das, despite being an Indian, has missed no opportunity to badmouth India and make cheap jokes about women in the name of comedy. At a time when India is turning into a world leader, he has been deliberately insulting the country as part of a plan… Vadodara is a city of art and a temple for education so such a show should not be permitted here.”

According to the report, the officials have said that it was “not in the hands” of the district administration to call off a private event although the ABVP’s representation has been accepted.