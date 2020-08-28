Rhea Summoned by CBI Today in Sushant Singh Rajput Case
Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday, 28 August. The central agency is probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
She will be questioned at Mumbai's DRDO guesthouse. Rhea has been accused by Sushant's family of mentally harassing him, siphoning off his funds, ultimately driving Sushant to suicide.
On Thursday, Rhea clarified in interviews to NDTV and India Today that she never took a single penny from Sushant. Rhea also spoke about their Europe trip, wherein Sushant had confided in her that had gone through a phase of depression in 2013 and had even taken professional help for the same.
The CBI began its probe after a Supreme Court order last week. Its investigation is based on an FIR filed by the actor's family in Bihar, which names Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and brother Showik among others.
Rhea Chakraborty's father and brother have recorded their statements and Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been questioned for seven days.
