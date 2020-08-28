Rhea Summoned by CBI Today in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned by CBI Today in Sushant Singh Rajput Casey

Quint Entertainment
Updated28 Aug 2020, 05:56 AM IST
Celebrities
2 min read
Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by the CBI today.
i

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday, 28 August. The central agency is probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She will be questioned at Mumbai's DRDO guesthouse. Rhea has been accused by Sushant's family of mentally harassing him, siphoning off his funds, ultimately driving Sushant to suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by the CBI today.
Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by the CBI today.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea arrives at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai's Santa Cruz to record her statement.
Rhea arrives at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai's Santa Cruz to record her statement.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Also Read
Sorry Rhea: Twitter Reacts to Actor's Interview, Lauds Her Courage
Sorry Rhea: Twitter Reacts to Actor's Interview, Lauds Her Courage

On Thursday, Rhea clarified in interviews to NDTV and India Today that she never took a single penny from Sushant. Rhea also spoke about their Europe trip, wherein Sushant had confided in her that had gone through a phase of depression in 2013 and had even taken professional help for the same.

The CBI began its probe after a Supreme Court order last week. Its investigation is based on an FIR filed by the actor's family in Bihar, which names Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and brother Showik among others.

Rhea Chakraborty's father and brother have recorded their statements and Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been questioned for seven days.

Also Read
Deny Rhea's Claim I Said Sushant And I Spoke Over Phone: Ankita
Deny Rhea's Claim I Said Sushant And I Spoke Over Phone: Ankita

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 28 Aug 2020, 05:20 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!