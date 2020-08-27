Rhea Breaks Silence on Sushant, Addresses Allegations Against Her
Here are some excerpts of what Rhea said.
i
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is underway, with the CBI now handling the probe. Now, in multiple interviews, Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up about the allegations on her, of gaining control of Sushant's life, destroying proof and more.
Here are some excerpts of what she said.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 27 Aug 2020, 02:49 PM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!