Rashmika Mandanna To Star Alongside Salman Khan In 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan revealed his upcoming project, Sikandar, this Eid. The makers took to their social media to disclose that Rashmika Mandanna has been chosen to star alongside Salman in the film.
Welcoming the fabulous Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar. Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on Eid 2025," read the caption on the post made by the makers.
Meanwhile, Rashmika took to her Instagram story and wrote on Thursday morning, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is... Sikandar. I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."
Take a look at the announcement post:
Salman is collabortaing with AR Murugadoss (best known for directing Ghajini) for Sikandar.
