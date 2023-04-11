Salman Khan Receives Death Threat; Police Say 'Investigation Underway'

As per the same report, Mumbai Police said that the threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on 10 April. The caller also identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and said he was a Gau rakshak (Cow-Vigilante). The caller threatened to eliminate Salman Khan on 30 April.

"In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on 30 April. Further investigation underway," news agency ANI reported quoting Mumbai Police.

The news portal further quoted the police as saying, “The caller who called the Mumbai Police Control in the context of threatening actor Salman Khan was taken into custody. The caller who made the threat call is a minor. There is no seriousness in this call. Further investigation is underway."

Earlier the police had amped up the actor’s security after he received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He recently also received a threat email.

Meanwhile, the actor has begun promotions of his upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.