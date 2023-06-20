ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Welcome a Baby Girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Welcome a Baby Girl

Ram Charan and Upasana first announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Welcome a Baby Girl
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, 20 June. The couple first announced their pregnancy in December last year and said that their baby wwouldbe born in India.

The Apollo Hospital's medical bulletin announced on Monday, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the celebrations for the RRR actor's daughter's birth will take place at superstar Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in June 2012 in a grand wedding ceremony. Recently, the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage.

Also Read

In Pics: Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy Tie The Knot; Ram Charan Attends Wedding

In Pics: Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy Tie The Knot; Ram Charan Attends Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×