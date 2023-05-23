ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s What Ram Charan Said About His Highly Anticipated Hollywood Debut

Ram Charan spoke about his Hollywood debut at an event in Kashmir.

Ram Charan, at a recent event in Kashmir, spoke about his desire to work in Hollywood. He also opened up about the kind of films he wants to work in on and more Monday, 22 May 2023.

At the G20 Summit in Kashmir, he spoke about exploring stories around India and his reluctance to work in projects that is situated outside the country, unless it's Hollywood, he said:

I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture.I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitta ka stories. These stories are finally coming out."
Ram Charan, Actor

Take a look:

Ram will next be seen in a film called Game Changer, with director Shankar helming the project. He is also working with director Buchi Babu Sana.

