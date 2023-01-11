'I'm So Emotional': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana on RRR's Big Win at Golden Globes

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, created history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Golden Globes award. The track 'Naatu Naatu', from the film received the award for 'Best Original Song' on 11 January (10 January US time).

The film's historic win has made every Indian proud. Several fans and celebrities have been congratulating the film's cast and crew since the announcement of the news.

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also took to social media to share her heartfelt wishes with the RRR team.