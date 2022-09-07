'Raju Srivastava's Condition is Stable But He Remains on Ventilator': His Wife
The comedian suffered a massive heart attack last month, on 10 August, and has been on life support since then.
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a massive heart attack last month, on 10 August, and has been on life support since then. Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in Delhi and had reportedly undergone an angioplasty the same day.
In a recent interview, the comedian's wife Shikha shared that he is in a stable condition now but he still remains on the ventilator. She also urged people to pray for his recovery and requested them to not spread any rumours or false stories about his health.
Talking about Srivastava's health, Shikha told Bombay Times, "All I can say is that his condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers, so that he recovers and is back with us."
Shikha also requested people to only trust statements issued by Srivastava's family on his offical social media page and the hospital. "Only statements from AIIMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from any other person is unreliable," she told PTI.
The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS, Delhi following his heart attack. As per several media reports, the comedian had gained consciousness after 15 days since the incident.
Srivastava was working out in a South Delhi gym, when he suffered a cardiac arrest last month. His cousin Ashok Srivastava had earlier shared, “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down."
While Srivastava is best known for his work as a stad-up comedian and his stint on shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he has also been part of several Bollywood films including Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Maine Pyar Kiya.
