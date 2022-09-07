'Raju Srivastava's Condition is Stable But He Remains on Ventilator': His Wife

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a massive heart attack last month, on 10 August, and has been on life support since then. Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in Delhi and had reportedly undergone an angioplasty the same day.

In a recent interview, the comedian's wife Shikha shared that he is in a stable condition now but he still remains on the ventilator. She also urged people to pray for his recovery and requested them to not spread any rumours or false stories about his health.