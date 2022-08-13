‘Raju Srivastava’s Condition Is Stable,’ Comedian’s Family Says in a Statement

The statement read, “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Srivastava was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday after a heart attack while he was at the gym. He reportedly underwent an angioplasty. His cousin Ashok Srivastava had earlier shared, “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down."