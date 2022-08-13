‘Raju Srivastava’s Condition Is Stable,’ Comedian’s Family Says in a Statement
Raju Srivastava was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi after a suffering a heart attack.
Comedian Raju Srivastava’s family issued a statement about his health through his official Instagram account. They thanked people for their ‘continued love and support’ and urged everyone to ignore any rumours.
The statement read, “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”
Srivastava was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday after a heart attack while he was at the gym. He reportedly underwent an angioplasty. His cousin Ashok Srivastava had earlier shared, “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down."
Sources from the hospital had reported that the comedian is “critical and on ventilator.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reportedly called Srivastava’s wife to check on him and offer his support.
While Raju is best known for his work as a comedian and his stint on shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he has also been part of several films including Bombay to Goa, Baazigar, and Maine Pyar Kiya.
