Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness After 15 days, Confirms Comedian's Secretary

Garvit told ANI, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving."

Raju Srivastava was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for his treatment on 10 August after the 58-year-old comedian suffered a severe heart attack.