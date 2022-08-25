Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness After 15 days, Confirms Comedian's Secretary
The comedian was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for his treatment on 10 August.
After 15 days of being hospitalised comedian, Raju Srivastava gained consciousness on Thursday. His personal secretary Garvit Narang confirmed the same according to a report by ANI.
Narang said that the comedian's health condition is improving but he is also being monitored by doctors as per the same report.
Garvit told ANI, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving."
Raju Srivastava was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for his treatment on 10 August after the 58-year-old comedian suffered a severe heart attack.
On the other end, reports were going around that he was in a critical condition. Raju's daughter Antara told PTI, earlier this week, "He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him."
Srivastava has appeared in a number of television programmes and films, including Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
