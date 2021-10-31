Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa to Get Married in November?

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to get married in November, as per a report by The Times of India. The report also states that the dates are rumoured to be from November 10-12. Sources told the publication that the wedding is going to be a close-knit ceremony.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for nearly 10 years. "I saw Rajkummar for the first time on screen when I watched Love Sex Aur Dhokha. I thought that the weird person he played on screen was what he was actually like in real life. My perception of him was already tarnished. Later, Raj told me that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I am going to marry her'. It was so ironic", Patralekhaa had said in an interview.

Reports also state that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will also tie the knot in December this year.