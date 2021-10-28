Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Venue Finalised?
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot in December.
Reports have been doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married this December. Now, as per a report by ETimes, the couple will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located 30 minutes from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The report also states that the wedding will take place in the first week of December.
Previously, ETimes had reported that Katrina and Vicky's outfits will be designed by Sabyasachi.
Amidst this news, BollywoodLife has quoted Katrina denying getting married. The actor reportedly told the publication that the rumours are baseless. Talking about the reason behind these reports Katrina reportedly said, "That's a question I have for the past 15 years".
