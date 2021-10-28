Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Venue Finalised?

Reports have been doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married this December. Now, as per a report by ETimes, the couple will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located 30 minutes from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The report also states that the wedding will take place in the first week of December.

Previously, ETimes had reported that Katrina and Vicky's outfits will be designed by Sabyasachi.