'They Make Me Feel Like a Queen': Raghav Chadha's Family Welcomes Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on 24 September.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur earlier in September. In a video that recently surfaced online, Parineeti receives a warm welcome from Raghav's family at their Delhi residence.

In the clip, Raghav and Parineeti are greeted with a surprise dhol and fun games.

Sharing the clip on social media, the videographers for the wedding, Four Fold Pictures, wrote, "A daughter in law is the light that brings happiness into a mothers life. Never seen a Bahu Swagat (Bride Welcome) so beautifully done! The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol and decor for @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 followed by some sweet and fun games. As Pari said… the best family in the world. They surely made her feel like a QUEEN."

Have a look at the video here:

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to hold a grand wedding reception later in October for their industry friends in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

