'Incredible Moments': Raghav & Parineeti Share Pics From Pre-Wedding 'Rituals'

The couple tied the knot on 24 September.

Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra took to their social media to throw light on their pre-wedding 'rituals'. The happy couple posted some fun pictures of them playing various games, keeping the 'rituals' non-traditional. From cricket to three-legged race, the duo seemed to have a fun time.

Parineeti wrote, "Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!"

She also wrote about the games, "Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats. Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this.Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless. Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game). The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side."

"Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered," she added.

