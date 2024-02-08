Pharma Giant MSD Breaks Ties With Marketing Agency Involved With Poonam Pandey

According to a report by Storyboard18, Hauterrfly's traffic dramatically increased amid the controversy, raising concerns over the reliability of the campaign since the digital marketing agency mainly focuses on entertainment rather than health-related issues.

As per the report, Pandey's management firm, #Xtra Media, which is a sister company of Fork Media Group, owns Hauterrfly. Schbang had previously collaborated with Merck via MSD to promote the HPV vaccine.

In continuation of the report, industry experts alleged that the "Poonam Pandey Is Alive" campaign was, in fact, planned months in advance since the entities involved in the stunt registered the website in July 2023.

According to Storyboard18, the campaign was launched between January and February, coinciding with the day India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the interim budget speech.

During the speech, Sitharaman stated that the government will promote HPV vaccines for young girls aged 9 to 14. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Cancer Registry Programme, over 3,40,000 cervical cancer cases were reported by 2023 in India.

While Gardasil 9 targets nine HPV variants has been available in India since 2008 and costs Rs 10,850 per dose, the quadrivalent Gardasil costs less than the former at Rs 4,000 per dose. According to Storyboard18, Pandey's fake-death campaign was part of a larger marketing campaign to 'indirectly' promote the Gardasil HPV vaccine in India.

In a statement given to The Economic Times, MSD clarified that it "is not associated with MSD in any way or form," adding that they have terminated their service contract with Schbang, citing a conflict of interest.