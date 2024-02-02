ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Model Poonam Pandey Passes Away at Age 32 Due to Cervical Cancer

Poonam was last seen in the first season of the reality show Lock Upp that was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Model Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, 1 February, at the age of 32. The news of her death was shared by her team on her official Instagram page. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.

Poonam's team also confirmed the news of her death to News18.

Poonam drew attention to herself when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. Poonam was last seen in the first season of the reality show Lock Upp that was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Model Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, 1 February, at the age of 32. The news of her death was shared by her team on her official Instagram page. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.

Poonam's team also confirmed the news of her death to News18.

Poonam drew attention to herself when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. Poonam was last seen in the first season of the reality show Lock Upp that was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

