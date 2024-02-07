'Only Showed Vicky & My Fights': Ankita Lokhande On Their Time At Bigg Boss

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday, 28 January. However, Ankita Lokhande was a strong contender to win the reality TV show. In a recent interview, she spoke about her Bigg Boss loss and more.

She also got candid about her relationship with Vicky Jain, who was also a contestant on the show. The couple got major criticism for their relationship on social media. But Ankita denies having any bad blood with her husband and blames the editing of the show for portraying her and her husband in a bad light.