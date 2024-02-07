'Only Showed Vicky & My Fights': Ankita Lokhande On Their Time At Bigg Boss

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday, 28 January. However, Ankita Lokhande was a strong contender to win the reality TV show. In a recent interview, she spoke about her Bigg Boss loss and more.
She also got candid about her relationship with Vicky Jain, who was also a contestant on the show. The couple got major criticism for their relationship on social media. But Ankita denies having any bad blood with her husband and blames the editing of the show for portraying her and her husband in a bad light.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla she went on to talk about how she reacted after the loss. She said:
“I am shocked. I was not really upset with the whole thing. You know that people are out there supporting you; people love you. And I have been in the industry for so long. Thoda sa shocking laga that, but I am okay with that.”
“I am sure jo jeeta hai wo deserve karta hain. Unke itne folowers hain (The one who has won deserve to. He has so many followers) and there are people out there jo Munawar ko itna pyaar karta hain. Munawar jeeta hain toh koi baat nahi lekin mehnat hum saab ne kii hain. (Munawar has won, but all of us worked hard) It’s part of the game, ” she went on to add.
Ankita Lokhande also shared that she is in touch with the Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui. She concluded, "Yes, I am in touch. Wo abhi apne success ko enjoy kar raha hain. (He is enjoying his success now)."
She also opened up about her relationship with her husband, and how the show primarily portrayed their marital conflict: “In my opinion, Bigg Boss has consistently been inclined towards showcasing conflicts. Nevertheless, I consider it an integral aspect of the show. Drama entertains people – who doesn't crave entertainment? So, if viewers prefer witnessing conflicts in the name of entertainment, it's beyond our control. Perhaps, these aspects weren't as prominently showcased, but they are genuine facets of real life.”
She added that although they had some disagreements, they quickly resolved them. She stated that their relationship was better even during the show and continues to be so and now it's stronger. She said, "Dikhai bas sift jhagde gaye hai. Hamare ghar main bhi sab accha tha. We patched up also very quickly. (They only showed the conflict. We were doing fine in the house.)"
