Bigg Boss 17 Finale Live Updates: Race To Finale Started; Munawar Won't Meet Ayesha Khan After Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Updates: Season 17 of Bigg Boss is about to end today with grand finale episode tonight on Sunday, 28 January 2024. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. Host Salman Khan will announce the name of Bigg Boss 17 winner at the end of the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 17 started from 16 October with contestants like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar. South Korean singer Aoora and TV actors Samarth Jurel and Ayesha Khan joined the show as wild card contestants.

Check out all the latest updates of Bigg Bos 17 grand finale here, and know who will lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.