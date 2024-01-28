ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Bigg Boss 17 Finale Live Updates: Race To Finale Started; Munawar Won't Meet Ayesha Khan After Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Updates: Know Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live Updates: Season 17 of Bigg Boss is about to end today with grand finale episode tonight on Sunday, 28 January 2024. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. Host Salman Khan will announce the name of Bigg Boss 17 winner at the end of the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 17 started from 16 October with contestants like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar. South Korean singer Aoora and TV actors Samarth Jurel and Ayesha Khan joined the show as wild card contestants.

Check out all the latest updates of Bigg Bos 17 grand finale here, and know who will lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

7:20 PM , 28 Jan

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Krushna Again in BB House As Dharmendra

Krushna again entered Bigg Boss house but this time as Dharmendra. He entertained the house with his amazing comedy.

7:20 PM , 28 Jan

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Munawar Won't See Ayesha After Show

During a task Munawar said that he would not like to meet Ayesha after the show.

7:15 PM , 28 Jan

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Orry Clicked a Selfie With Samarth, Ankita, and Neil

Orry declared Ankita, Samarth, and Neil winners of the fashion show task and clicked selfies with them.

7:04 PM , 28 Jan

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Bharti and Orry in Bigg Boss House

Orry and Bharti entered Bigg Boss house for entertainment. Bharti said that there will be a fashion show in the house, and Orry will judge the contestants by giving them emojis known as Orryjis. The winners will get an opportunity to click a selfie with Orry.

Published: 28 Jan 2024, 5:26 PM IST
