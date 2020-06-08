The Maharashtra government recently allowed resumption of television, film, OTT shoots with due permissions from the authorities. It came as a sigh of relief for a big number of daily wage workers working in the film and television industry.One of the leading television actors, Erica Fernandes, however, says that she isn’t up for it in the current circumstances. In an interview to Pinkvilla, the actor who plays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus said that there is a high chance of a spike in the number of cases in the city.“It's not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or no. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes,” said Erica.“There are high chances of a spike in the graph. Secondly, because we are entering the monsoon season where so many of us generally fall ill due to the change in weather. The symptoms of normal flu or dengue, malaria are very similar to the virus. This will create chaos and panic.”Erica FernandesErica further added that actors are at the highest risk of infection as they cannot work with a mask, even if they want to, and the studios have a lot of people working together at the same time. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.