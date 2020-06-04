The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting some modifications to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for the resumption of shooting post the lockdown. The Indian FIlm and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) had also recently written to the chief minister requesting the same.Speaking to The Quint, IMPPA chairman, TP Aggarwal said that someproducers are willing to go to Hyderabad to start shooting since the sets are ready there. He said, “There are so many actors who are above 65. We can't have a 25-year-old playing the role of a 65-year-old. They are saying cast a family in one show, how is it possible? You can't do that. You have to have proper actors, you can't have a family as the cast of a show. Some producers are willing to leave Mumbai and go shoot in Hyderabad because the sets are ready.”“It’s not possible to have doctors and ambulance on the set since there’s a shortage of the same. We can have this arrangement on call. I have also suggested that producers have a video recording for each day about the measures being taken and temperature being recorded each day.”TP Aggarwal, Chairman, IMPPAHe added, “The Maharashtra govt is also worried about that but we haven't gotten clear guidelines. Producers who had to start shoot in Film City have not been able to do so because no information has been given the officers in Film City. It looks like shoots will take time to resume. I have also shared the guidelines of the Karnataka Govt with them so they can pace things up and allow shoots.”The Maharashtra government had recently allowed the resumption of television and film shoots in a phased manner. The announcement mentioned that permissions would have to be sought from the respective district collectors before commencing. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.