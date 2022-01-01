Mrunal Thakur Tests COVID Positive, Says, ‘I Have Mild Symptoms'

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur had talked about her days as a newcomer in the industry, “When I was starting my career, there were times I was treated in a certain way and I reached home and I was crying. I told my parents that I don’t like this.”

She further told Bollywood Bubble, “They said, ‘Mrunal, think about 10 years down the line. People would look at you and get so inspired, that if that girl could make it, main bhi kar sakti hoon yaar (if that girl could make it, I can do it too).”

Mrunal most recently starred in Toofaan with Farhan Akhtar and Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan. The release of her upcoming film Jersey has been delayed due to the rising COVID cases.

The film was scheduled to release on 31 December 2021, but Shahid Kapoor posted a statement that read, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team, feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you as soon as we can with our film in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year.”