Mrunal Thakur Says the Way She Was Treated as a Newcomer Would Make Her Cry

She added, “I am so thankful to my parents that jo cheez nahi bhi thi na (even if I didn’t have something), my parents have taught me to work hard and get it. I am very thankful to them for that.”

Mrunal made her acting debut on television with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan. She also starred in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. Mrunal has worked in films like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan, and Dhamaka.

Mrunal also has the release of the film Jersey lined up. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer who returns to the sport after a hiatus to fulfil a promise he made to his son. The makers of Jersey announced that the film’s release has been postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and was earlier scheduled to release on 31 December.