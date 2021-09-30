Mouni Roy to Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January?

Mouni Roy is all set to marry longtime partner Suraj Nambiar, as per a report by India Today. The wedding will reportedly take place in January in either Dubai or Italy. The report also states that Mouni and her family will host a function in their hometown Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Mouni's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar had reportedly confirmed to a local newspaper that the Naagin actor and Suraj will tie the knot in January next year.

Suraj is a banker and businessman based in Dubai. He hails from Bengaluru.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential. She is awaiting the release of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.