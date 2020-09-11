Ranbir, Alia Start Dubbing for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'
Brahmastra's shooting came to an unexpected halt during the coronavirus lockdown.
The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had brought film and TV shoots to an unexpected halt. Among the films to have been hit is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Now, with the lockdown restrictions easing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have started dubbing for the movie, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The report also states that Ayan has been coordinating with his post-production team, including a London-based VFX studio, all through the lockdown and will be completing work on footage already shot.
On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia, who play Shiva and Isha respectively, have been visiting a dubbing studio in Bandra for the past two weeks. "The makers have been working on a video series which will give us a glimpse into the world of Brahmastra. It will be unveiled close to the release date, which is yet to be decided given that theatres haven't yet reopened in India", a source tells the publication. The source adds that only 10-12 days of shooting is left, which includes a song featuring Ranbir and Alia. Amitabh is also expected to be a part of the final schedule as he has some scenes left with Ranbir Kapoor".
The much-awaited film is expected to release in June next year.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
