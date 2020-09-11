Ranbir, Alia Start Dubbing for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia, who play Shiva and Isha respectively, have been visiting a dubbing studio in Bandra for the past two weeks. "The makers have been working on a video series which will give us a glimpse into the world of Brahmastra. It will be unveiled close to the release date, which is yet to be decided given that theatres haven't yet reopened in India", a source tells the publication. The source adds that only 10-12 days of shooting is left, which includes a song featuring Ranbir and Alia. Amitabh is also expected to be a part of the final schedule as he has some scenes left with Ranbir Kapoor".

The much-awaited film is expected to release in June next year.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)