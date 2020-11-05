Soman Praised, Poonam Pandey Booked: Twitter Calls Out Hypocrisy

On his 55th birthday, Milind Soman had taken to social media to share a nude photo of him running on the beach. Fans were all praise for him, marvelling at how fit he is at 55. On the other hand, the women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against actor Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting a 'vulgar' video at Chapoli Dham.

Twitter was quick to call out the double standards of the society when it came to treating men and women.