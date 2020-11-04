Milind Soman Shares Nude Photo on 55th Birthday; Fans Gift Memes
Milind Soman turned 55 on 4 November.
Actor Milind Soman turned 55 on Wednesday, 4 November, and he chose to flaunt his fit physique. The fitness enthusiast shared a photo of him running on the beach on social media, completely nude.
“Happy birthday to me 55 and running,” Milind captioned the photo. He credited his wife Ankita Konwar as the photographer.
Milind's fans were impressed by how fit the actor is, and some even made memes for the occasion. One Twitter user shared a then and now photo of Soman stripping for a photoshoot.
Another meme shows a vest and a pair of underpants laid out on bed. The message on it read, “Gift from my side sir.”
Here are some more memes:
Ankita Konwar shared some photos from their 12k run in the morning and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day".
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.