Complaint Filed Against Poonam Pandey For Shooting 'Vulgar' Video

Actor Poonam Pandey has landed in legal trouble after she returned to Mumbai from Goa. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dham, according to a report by ANI.

Another First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed against an unknown person at Canacona Police Station in Goa for shooting the video, the report stated.