Met Gala: Who Is Mona Patel, Who Turned Heads With Her Magical Butterfly Dress?

The 2024 edition of the prestigious Met Gala was hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday morning. The event featured a lineup of global celebrities, including actors Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Indian stars like Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and billionaire Sudha Reddy also enchanted audiences with their stunning outfits inspired by the theme of 'The Garden of Time'.
However, Indian fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel, who made her debut at the Met this year, stole the show with her 'mechanical butterflies' dress, styled by the renowned Law Roach. Patel wore a sculpted, nude floor-glazing gown by Iris Van Herpen, which featured kinetic butterflies on the sleeves, fluttering their wings as she walked across the red carpet.
Who Is Mona Patel?
Mona Patel hails from Vadodara, Gujarat, and is a fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist who currently lives in the United States. Patel moved to the US when she was 22 to attend Rutgers University in New Jersey.
She returned to India to complete her undergraduate studies before moving to Dallas, Texas. On her blog, Patel revealed that she had packed "three large suitcases with most of her priceless possessions" before moving to Texas.
Patel has since founded eight companies in healthcare, real estate, and tech. She is also a Forbes Next 1000 honoree and is known for her non-profit organisation, Couture For Cause, which offers unique couture pieces and raises funds for charities.
Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, Patel said that she wanted to make her Met Gala debut with something that "celebrates her heritage and combines her love couture." She added that Iris Van Herpen was her "obvious choice."
Ahead of the show, Patel also travelled to Mumbai with Herpen's team and Law Roach for a factory visit to choose the jewels for her outfit.
Patel Was Considered 'One of the Best Dressed' at the Event
Patel won hearts of both the judges and the audience with her ethereal outfit and was considered "one of the best dressed" celebrities at the Met Gala this year.
Referring to Patel's animated dress, internet fashion enthusiasts said, "This is the type of mechanism we wanted to see on the carpet!!"
Another user on X wrote, "Mona Patel in Iris Van Herpen for the #MetGala. Having seen her exhibition at the MAD recently, she is the perfect designer for this them imo. With the moving butterflies on the arms.. It is both stuck in time but in motion."
Here's how others reacted to Patel's Met outfit:
