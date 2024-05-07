ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia Bhatt to Sabyasachi: All The South Asian Stars Who Attended Met Gala 2024

South Asian stars including Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley graced the Met Gala event.

The Met Gala is one the biggest nights in fashion in the world. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone many have graced the event from India. Despite some of our favourite stars not being able to make it to the event this year Alia Bhatt and others managed to give Indian representation centre stage.

There was a diverse array of interpretations of the theme "Garden of Time" by people from Indian backgrounds. Ambika Mod, known for her performance in One Day graced the iconic carpet in a vintage Loewe gown. Simone Ashley, known for her role in Sex Education and Bridgerton also turned heads in a Prabal Gurung gown. While Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla who have been red carpet darlings continued their reign on the red carpet with designs by Rahul Mishra and  John Galliano respectively.

Sabyasachi made a stunning debut as the first Indian designer to grace the red carpet, turning heads and stealing the spotlight.

More News