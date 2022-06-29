Marvel Introduces Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Ms Marvel’ Character in Latest Teaser

In the latest clip shared by Marvel Studios, Kareem (Aramis Knight) leads Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel) to a secret hideout where they meet Farhan’s character Waleed. When Kamran informs Kamala that tourists usually aren’t allowed the place they’ve entered, Waleem steps out and says, “But for a descendant of Aisha’s, I’m sure we can make an exception.”

“My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have much to discuss,” he adds.