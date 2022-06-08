‘Ms Marvel’ Ep 1 Review: MCU’s 1st Muslim Superhero Is Cosmic and Marvel-lous

The first episode of Ms Marvel, directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, dropped on 8 June on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar and it traces the origin story of a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) who is soon to become (you guessed it!) Ms Marvel.

Kamala, created by Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona, is the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as it stands, the first episode (and hopefully the six-episode series) remains committed to reflecting her identity on-screen.