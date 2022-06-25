‘The Benchmark Is Very High With Marvel': Ms Marvel's Music Composer A-Zal

Marvel Studio's most recent miniseries, Ms Marvel premiered on 8 June, and has been garnering a largely positive response from the fans since then. If you've watched the show, you know its got brilliant music.

A-Zal, a musician of Indian-origin based in the US has composed two romantic songs for Ms Marvel, which have featured in the show (so far) to portray the growing chemistry between the lead character Kamala Khan and Kamran.

The Quint spoke to the singer-musician about his professional journey, what went behind the composition of 'Aye Khuda,' his experience working with massive banners like Marvel, CBS, even Bollywood and more.